Transcript for Security Officials on High Alert for New Year's Eve

As new year's celebrations are under way around the world, we begin right here at home with a staggering show of force. A live look right here at new York's Times square, the sidewalks are packed. More than a million people expected there for the country's biggest party. Security at an all-time high. Sanitation trucks are on guard, blocking against possible truck attacks like that deadly one on a Christmas market in Germany. Law enforcement not just here but from coast to coast on high alert tonight against any and all threats. ABC's Eva pilgrim is right there in the thick of it all in times square starting us off tonight. Reporter: Tonight, more than a million now pouring into times square. Security check points going up, trucks in place. 7,000 police, some heavily armed setting those unprecedented security measures in motion. The FBI loading into SUVs preparing to check for any possible explosive devices. We'll be looking at our cases here in New York and we'll also be looking at events worldwide to see whether or not they could potentially have any impact on us here in New York. Reporter: This is the NYPD command center where authorities will have eyes, cameras, 9,000 video feeds watching everyone and everything coming and going near the celebration. Rooftop surveillance teams being deployed for a view from above. Bomb-sniffing dogs and critical response officers covering everything on the ground. Authorities put up 65 viewer pens from times square to 59th street. Each holds up to 3,000 people. Everyone wanting to get in will have to pass through multiple checkpoints. 65 sand trucks and 100 blocker vehicles as you can see are in place now circling the area from times square all the way up to central park hoping to prevent tragedies like the ones we've seen recently in Berlin and nice. It will be a most protected event with multiple layers of security. Reporter: Cities from coast to coast on heightened alert. In Baltimore and Philadelphia, fences put in place to make sure ringing in the new year is done the safe way. And Eva joins us now live from times square. You can see the police there behind you. What are they telling you about possible threats tonight? Reporter: Authorities here say there isn't a specific threat to times square or celebrations in other cities. They are taking these extra steps out of an abundance of caution. Cecilia? Eva pilgrim leading us off

