Transcript for Sen. Al Franken on AG Jeff Sessions: 'I don't think he told me the truth'

Attorney general Jeff sessions under fire facing questions about what he said under oath about his time on the trump campaign and any discussion involving the rushens. Some asking how did sessions forget what was discussed at this meeting with the campaign advisor who has pleaded guilty. Brian Ross tonight. Reporter: The attorney general of the United States Jeff sessions is being accused tonight of hiding the truth. He either has a terrible memory or he is deliberately not telling me the truth. Reporter: All based on new information about what happened at this trump campaign meeting chaired by then-senator sessions. According to court filings this week, foreign policy adviser George papadopoulos, seated between sessions and Donald Trump, told the group "He had connections" with Russia that could help arrange a meeting between trump and Vladimir Putin. Yet sessions twice testified no one in the campaign was involved with Russia, first in January. Senator Franken, I'm not aware of any of those activities. Reporter: And then again last month. I don't believe they occurred. Reporter: An aide to sessions disputes the papadopoulos account, but another person at the meeting, J.D. Gordon, a campaign aide, recalls sessions being part of a discussion about the papadopoulos proposal and shooting it down. It's part of a pattern, but will every time it just seems to get worse and worse. Reporter: Adding to the questions about sessions' truthfulness is another former campaign adviser, Carter page. He tells ABC news he informed sessions during the campaign, in passing he says, of a trip he was about to take to Moscow, a trip he described to us earlier this year. And they saw a great upon -- potential for the future. If Donald Trump was elected? Yes. Yes. Reporter: As for the president, he took has denied again and again anyone in his campaign was involved with Russia. No, no, nobody that I know of. So you're not aware of any contacts during the court of the election? Look, look, look, how many times do I have to answer this question. Reporter: Just nine days ago, the president touted his memory. One of the great memories of all time. Reporter: But asked today about that campaign meeting last year with papadopoulos and sessions, he said this. I don't remember much about that meeting. It was a very unimportant meeting. Took place a long time, don't remember much about it. Reporter: Before he left for Asia the president took his own swipe at attorney general sessions asked if he might fire him for not investigating the Democrats. They should be looking at a lot of things and a lot of people are disappointed in the justice department including me. Brian Ross, to keep things straight for our viewers at home Jeff sessions met twice with the Russian ambassador after initially denying any contact with the Russians and later acknowledged he did. Brian, these are new question about a second meeting during which the Russians were discussed even the meeting between president trump and Vladimir Putin and the justice department says sessions turned down but if he did, how did he not remember turning it down? That is the question. And senator Franken told me he wants sessions to come back to congress to answer a slew of new questions saying it's time for the attorney general to speak with a clear and consistent voice once and for all. The president say he is unhappy with the justice department. President trump is urging his ag

