Transcript for Sen. Dianne Feinstein releases testimony on Trump-Russia dossier

Next, to the Russia investigation, and to that controversial dossier on then candidate Donald Trump and Russia. Tension growing between senate Democrats and Republicans over where to release the transcript of an interview on the hill behind closed doors with the company behind that dossier. Well, tonight, in a rare move, democratic senator Dianne Feinstein has releasedhe transcript on her own. ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas on what's in it. Reporter: Tonight, democratic senator Dianne Feinstein releasing the testimony of the man whose firm commissioned the infamous trump Russia dossier. The firm, fusion gps, was hired by Republicans and later by Democrats to look into candidate trump's possible ties to Russia. Republicans, including president trump, have dismissed the largely uncorroborated dossier. It's very sad what they've done with this fake dossier. It was made up. Reporter: But in a meeting with the senate judiciary committee, fusion gps co-founder Glenn Simpson fought back saying -- "It's political rhetoric to call the dossier phony. The memos are field reports of real interviews. There's nothing phony about it." The dossier was written by a former British spy named Christopher Steele. Simpson told senators that Steele became genuinely alarmed about what he was uncovering, and went to the FBI. "He thought from his perspective there was an issue. A security issue about whether a presidential candidate was being blackmailed." Simpson testified the FBI revealed they also had "A voluntary source, someone who was concerned about the same concerns we had." His words left the impression that the source was a member of the trump team. But we're learning tonight that it was, in fact, an Australian official who had spoken to a trump campaign adviser. Over the summer, the Republican chairman of the committee said he believed the transcripts of Simpson's testimony would eventually come out. I presume that they will be released. Reporter: Four months later, Democrats decided to do it on their own. I think people are entitled to know what was said. I see no problem with releasing it. All right, Pierre Thomas with us live tonight from Washington. And Pierre, some Republican senators have called for a criminal investigation now of that former British spy who fusion gps now says sounded the alarm to the FBI. They're targeting him now for criminal investigation. And they're furious Democrats released this testimony on their own? Reporter: That's right. Republicans say it's confounding that senator Feinstein released that transcript, and they say it severely undermines the committee's work. David? Pierre, thank you. And one more note tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.