Severe weather strikes the East Coast from Atlanta to the Carolinas

More
Storms hit the country as millions of people travel home in the final hours of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
1:58 | 05/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe weather strikes the East Coast from Atlanta to the Carolinas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47713403,"title":"Severe weather strikes the East Coast from Atlanta to the Carolinas","duration":"1:58","description":"Storms hit the country as millions of people travel home in the final hours of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.","url":"/WNT/video/severe-weather-strikes-east-coast-atlanta-carolinas-47713403","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.