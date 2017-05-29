-
Now Playing: A look at Memorial Day weekend travel
-
Now Playing: Traveling this holiday weekend? So are millions of others
-
Now Playing: Air travel expectations for Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Storm threat causes delays and cancellations
-
Now Playing: Severe weather around the country heading into Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida on Memorial Day
-
Now Playing: Severe weather strikes the East Coast from Atlanta to the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Water park reopens after frightening fall
-
Now Playing: Urgent warning as experts brace for one of the worst tick seasons
-
Now Playing: Tiger kills zookeeper in England
-
Now Playing: Veteran has played 'Taps' on his trumpet every Memorial Day since 1956
-
Now Playing: Ponies running scared injure 3 in Wisconsin Memorial Day parade
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida
-
Now Playing: Stranger buys soldier's $350 ticket home to see his family for Memorial Day
-
Now Playing: Dozens hospitalized during Florida's music festival
-
Now Playing: Inside the Disney Dreamers Academy
-
Now Playing: The smartest gadgets for girls this summer
-
Now Playing: Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week
-
Now Playing: Video captures kayaker's close encounter with shark
-
Now Playing: Stabbing survivor's mom meets hero who saved her son