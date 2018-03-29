-
Now Playing: 1 thing you need for a Made in America Easter
-
Now Playing: Trump claims Amazon doesn't pay taxes and is abusing US postal system
-
Now Playing: Volunteer constable shoots a driver fleeing traffic stop in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Shooting rampage at car dealership in West Allis, Wisconsin
-
Now Playing: Stephon Clark laid to rest in Sacramento amid protests over his killing
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'We'll be coming out of Syria very soon'
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old girl killed by stray bullet
-
Now Playing: Clear backpacks among changes coming for Stoneman Douglas students
-
Now Playing: Trump kids slam Jeb Bush after apparent jab at president
-
Now Playing: Trump ousts Shulkin from Veterans Affairs, taps Dr. Ronny Jackson for post
-
Now Playing: Afghan and U.S. special operations forces kill ISIS leader in night raid
-
Now Playing: Parkland shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing at school
-
Now Playing: Malala returns to Pakistan for 1st time since Taliban shooting
-
Now Playing: FBI director on fallen agent: 'She was a fighter'
-
Now Playing: Judge drops most serious charges in fatal fraternity hazing case
-
Now Playing: Teen who went viral in 2014 reported missing
-
Now Playing: Howard University employees fired for allegedly misusing financial aid
-
Now Playing: Protests build after unarmed man shot in Sacramento
-
Now Playing: Trump appoints White House physician to Cabinet
-
Now Playing: Severe storms, flooding alerts from Texas to Ohio