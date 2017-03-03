Transcript for A shot and wounded carjack victim makes a desperate 911 call for help

carjack victim making a terrifying 911 call. The murder suspect had been leading police on a manhunt through three states. Here's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Police say it's right out of a horror movie. The man just shot me and I think he's killed my girlfriend. Reporter: 19-year-old Devon Philo and 18-year-old Sara reeves just finished a hike near Albuquerque Tuesday when a man with a gun forced them into their car trunk. They pull the emergency release to bail out but get separated. As Philo escapes, the suspect shoots him. I know he's shooting to kill. He's killed Sarah, I think. Please, you got to get here quick. I don't know if he's going to come down and kill me. Reporter: What none of them know is, suspect Alex Deaton is a fugitive on the run. Suspected of murdering his girlfriend and another woman in Mississippi. Also wounding a jogger. He left a gun on the passenger seat. Should I pick it up in case he comes back down? I wouldn't touch it. Reporter: Police say Deaton catches and kidnaps reeves, but when he stops, she runs for it, and gets away. Deaton flees to Kansas, allegedly shooting a store clerk and stealing his car. As soon as I handed him the keys he just pulled a gun on me and shoots me. Reporter: Finally, after a police chase up to 140 miles an hour, Deaton crashes and is captured. And now that his alleged crime street is over, he faces a long list of charges. Including murder and attempted kidnapping.

