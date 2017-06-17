Transcript for Sleep apnea ruled as a cause of Carrie Fisher's death

We turn to the death of Hollywood actress Carrie fisher. Her cause of death ruled in part of sleep apnea. A serious breathing condition that affects millions of Americans. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim with more. Reporter: Tonight Carrie fisher's sudden death being blamed in part on sleep apnea. Fisher best known aspirin Cecilia Leia suffered a massive heart attack on a plane in December. We have nurses assisting the passenger. We have an unresponsive passenger. Reporter: A report blaming sleep apnea and other undetermined factors pointing to signs of heart disease. Finding the actress had taken multiple drugs, however, that report could not pinpoint an exact cause of death. The risk is really when someone is undiagnosed or untreated for sleep apnea and then the risk for cardiovascular disease and death really does go up. Reporter: Those with it can stop breathing while sleeping. The pauses can be brief or may last several minutes. More than 12 million Americans suffer with sleep apnea. As long as sleep apnea is managed appropriately, someone can feel good that they're minimizing these effeets on their heart. Reporter: There are several treatment options for those with sleep apnea. Doctors say it's critical if you're diagnosed to follow your plan. If you're concerned that you have sleep apnea, contact a physician. It affects so many people. Still much more ahead on

