Transcript for Are social media and video game addiction on the rise?

Back now with the addictive behavior around smartphones, video games and social media. From children to adults. And some on capitol hill looking into what companies may be doing to keep customers hooked. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: On the other side of the multi-billion dollar worlds of gaming and social media are faces, like Brooke's. 15 years old and self-professed recovering social media addict. I always waited and waited and waited for someone to replay. It was like my heart. Like, I couldn't put it down. Reporter: Brooke received treatment at an addiction center but, she's not alone. Tonight, the world health poised to sound an alarm, adding gaming disorder to a journal on mortality listed among obsessive compulsive disorders and substance abuse. As some on capitol hill now asking for certain companies are deliberately trying to get online users hooked. Drop the "The." Just Facebook. It's cleaner. Reporter: Even former Facebook president Sean parker, who Justin Timberlake played in "The social network," now says the company was initially built to be addictive. The thought process was all about, how do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible? It is a social validation feedback group, because you're exploiting vulnerability in human psychology. Reporter: Psychologists saying devices we carry with us all the time help connect us and also isolate us. When you're not online, you feel like part of your social life is going on without you. And I think that's really hard for kids to resist. And Adrienne is live now on-set. And so many people can relate to Brooke, that they're addicted to their phones. And late today, you heard from Facebook? Reporter: We did, and they say, they're always about enhancing relationships. But there's plenty of research that suggests that young people need help in balancing those on and offline interactions. Same with adults, too. They can never put the phones done.

