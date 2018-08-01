Transcript for Special counsel Robert Mueller tells Trump lawyers he will likely request an interview with the president

ABC news confirming this evening that special counsel Robert Mueller will likely request an interview with put trilliresident trump. What will his lawyers say now? Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: As the president traveled to Nashville today to talk up his tax cut, a potentially major development in the Russia investigation. ABC news has confirmed that special counsel Robert Mueller met with the president's lawyers and told them he is likely to request an interview with the president himself. News of that December feefting was first reported by "The Washington post." In the past, the president sounded almost eager to tell Mueller his side of the story. Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of the events? 100%. Reporter: So if Robert Mueller wanted to speak with you about that -- I'd be glad to tell you exactly what I just told you, Jon. Reporter: He was asked about it again just this weekend. If Robert Mueller asks you to come and speak with his committee personally, are you committed still to doing that? Do you believe that's appropriate? Yeah. Just so you understand -- just so you understand, there's been no collusion. Reporter: But sources familiar with the discussions tell ABC news trump's lawyers are exploring options short of a formal interview, such as providing written answers to a questionnaire. It's not clear that would be sufficient for the special counsel. It comes as thesident deals with fallout from the new book "Fire and fury," which says some of the president's own top advisers question his sanity and his intelligence. The president tweeted over the weekend, "Throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," calling himself, quote, "Genius and a very stable genius at that." I went to the best colleges for college. I had a situation where I was a very excellent student. Reporter: The president angrily cut ties with one of the book's chief sources, former chief strategist Steve Bannon. That's why sloppy Steve is now looking for a job. Reporter: The book quotes Bannon eviscerating members of the president's family, even suggesting the meeting Donald Trump Jr. Set up at trump tower with a Russian lawyer said to have dirt on Hillary Clinton was "Treasonous" and "Unpatriotic." Bannon has now issued a partial mea culpa, writing, "Donald Trump Jr. Is both a patriot and a good man." But the white house isn't satisfied. A spokesperson telling reporters, "didn't believe there's any way back for Mr. Bannon at this point." All right, so, let's get to Jon Karl live at the white house tonight. And Jon, as you reported there the president defending himself against stories about his mental fitness, tweeting he is a very stable genius. He's supposed to get a physical this week and the white house was asked if mental stability would be part of that examine. Reporter: And the answer, David, is no. He is going to Walter reed on Friday for a physical examine, not, the white house says, a mental examine. And the doctor who will be examining him has been a white house presidential physician for more than a decade. The same doctor who examined both president Obama and president bush. All right, Jon Karl at the white house. Jon, welcome back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.