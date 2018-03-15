Transcript for Special counsel subpoenas the Trump Organization for Russia documents

We turn now to the major headline involving president trump tonight. ABC news confirming that special counsel Robert Mueller has issued subpoenas to the trump family business for documents related to Russia. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a sign the Russia investigation is expanding. ABC news has confirmed special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the trump family business for any documents related to Russia. The subpoena, first reported by "The New York Times," was issued sometime over the past several weeks. The president has repeatedly denied having any business dealings in Russia. Speaking for myself, I own nothing in Russia. I have no loans in Russia. I don't have any deals in Russia. Reporter: A source familiar with the investigation tells ABC news, the new subpoena is an indication the special counsel's investigation has obtained information raising more quells about the financial dealings of the trump organization. In an interview with "The new York Times" last summer, president trump said the special counsel would be crossing a red line if it expanded into areas related to trump business dealings. If Mueller was looking at your finances and your family finances, unrelated to Russia, is that a red line? Would that be a breach of what his actual charge is? I would say yeah. I would say yes. Reporter: It's now been reported that the special counsel has subpoenaed the trump organization for its dealings with Russia. Is this a red line, is the president upset about this? As we've maintained all along, and as the president has said numerous times, there was no collusion between the campaign and Russia. For specific questions regarding the trump organization, I would refer you to them. Reporter: But is that statement the president made in that interview back in July still stand, that it would be a red line for the special counsel to be investigating the trump family's finances? We are going to continue to fully cooperate out of respect for the special counsel. We're not going to comment. Reporter: One possible area of inquiry, plans to build a trump tower, and the tallest building in the world, in Moscow. Plans discussed before and during the 2016 campaign. In an exclusive interview today with George Stephanopoulos, Felix Sater, a former business associate of Donald Trump's, decussed the details of the plans he says continues even after trump started running for president. Sater says he wrote e-mails to one of trump's lawyers saying the deal would help his candidacy. I was trying to do a real estate transaction. I clearly was not involved in the campaign, nor was I involved in any of the political end, and the hope that a large transaction like that would be built, if that was helpful to his run, that would have been great. Reporter: And today, as the Russia investigation expands, president trump joined with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany in condemning Russia for the poison attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England. This comes three days after Theresa may blamed Russia for the attack. Do you think Putin was behind this, Mr. President? It looks like it. I spoke with the prime minister, and we are in deep discussions, a very sad situation, it certainly looks like the Russians were behind it. Something that should never, ever happen. Jonathan Karl with us again tonight live at the white house. And Jon, the trump administration also announcing sanctions on Russia for cyber attacks during the 2016 elections, these shaungs, as we know, came nine months after they were approved by Republicans and Democrats in the senate, 98-2. But Jon, as you point out, though, this goes even further than meddling in the election. Reporter: It sure does. In addition to poimposing the sanctions over the election meddling, the U.S. Government is accusing the Russians of waging a campaign, a cyber campaign, to infiltrate the U.S. Energy secretary. A senior administration official said today this campaign is ongoing and long-term. David, this is a new and serious allegation by the trump administration against the Russian government. Jon Karl at the white house tonight. Jon, thank you.

