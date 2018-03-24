Transcript for Spring snow storms passing through 11 states

We turn now to the weather, the spring snowstorm hitting across 11 states. Weather alerts from Iowa to Virginia at this hour. Heavy snow and dangerous driving in mason city, take a look there, more than a foot of snow in parts of the state. Let's get right to Sam champion. You were telling me that this new storm is going to break the weather pattern we have been seeing. It does. With this storm we break the nor'easter pattern. We don't make a nor'easter out of this storm. It's about 1200-mile line of snow here. Lot of big totals here. Mason city at 17.5. Look at indy at 9.2. So, some of this is coming at the end of March. The biggest winter totals. Watch this low, moves toward the coastline. There will be accumulating snow again tonight into the mountains of Virginia, also into north Carolina, and what has fallen in indy, toward Lexington and northern Kentucky will stay as snow. We're below freezing overnight tonight. The good news is, for early next week the east coast gets a slight milder trend. All right, so many waiting to feel spring. Still much more ahead on "World news tonight" this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.