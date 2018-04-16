Transcript for Spring storm floods subway stairwells and platforms in New York City

To be a mix of other news tonight the flash flooding in the east of deadly tornadoes in yet another new snow storm now coming. Dozens are reported tornadoes across the south a two year old girl near Shreveport Louisiana. Was among the four people killed in the storms. In the northeast torrential rains flooding New York City subways this morning and our weather team tonight trekking even more snow now up to eight inches possible. In Minnesota and in Iowa on Wednesday.

