Transcript for Springtime snowstorm cuts miserable path through Northeast

And we have that new surveillance of that suspected bomber who died when a bomb exploded in his car. We also have this massive nor'easter hitting as we come on the air tonight. Growing stronger throughout the day, and there is more coming this evening. The massive storm seen from space tonight, stretching right up the east coast. Heavy snow falling, up to a foot in some places an counting at this hour. Treacherous driving. Multiple accidents. This tractor trailer right off the road in Virginia. Flights grounded tonight at airports affecting travel coast to coast. Images from Louisville at this hour. Schools closed in D.C., New York and philly, and we have just learned Boston schools now closed tomorrow. And ABC's whit Johnson leads us off from Philadelphia tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a snowy spring storm cutting a miserable path from Philadelphia to new England. The region's fourth nor'easter, impacting millions. The number one message is the evening rush hour is going to be very, very difficult. Reporter: States of emergency in New York and New Jersey. Schools closed. It's the peak of the storm here in Philadelphia. Snow falling at its highest intensity yet. Up to three inches per hour. We could see more than a foot when it's all over. Driving treacherous. In Lancaster county, this crash shutting down the Pennsylvania turnpike for more than six hours. This van overturng on New York's Long Island. Five injured. One woman did not survive. Deadly accidents in Maryland, too. Our Kenneth Moton in prince Georges county. The roads here in Maryland a mess. By midday, more than 400 crashes reported, 1,200 calls for service and a couple hundred disabled vehicles. Reporter: In boss torngs they're bracing for several in. S of snow. 28,000 tons of salt at the ready. And on the coast, blizzard conditions. Linzie Janis on cape cod. Here in Orleans, we're expecting wind gusts to top 60 miles an hour. You can already see what three nor'easters have done to this beach, and it's only going to get worse. Reporter: Back in Philadelphia, fatigue setting in for Richie delario. I can't take it no more. Reporter: You've had enough? I've had enough, got to be honest with you. I've had enough. Reporter: But still shoveling, not stopping him and his buddies from helping their elderly and disabled neighbors. It's like a brotherhood and we all stick together when it comes to this. It is a brotherhood. And whit Johnson joining the team tonight. Great to have you on "World news tonight," diving into your first nor'easter for us. What a way to welcome you. Whit, I know they're worried about the weight of the snow on those power lines into the night. Reporter: David, thank you. And that's exactly right. It's that heavy, wet snow, capable of bringing down trees and power lines. Take a look at those limbs drooping under the weight of it. And you can see here, we already have some branches down. Up and down the east coast, tens of thousands of people already without power, the snow is still falling tonight. And the wind is just picking up. David? Great to have you, whit Johnson tonight, thank you. And those flights, I mentioned, affected across the country. More than 4,000 flights canceled. More than 2,500 delayed. Cancellations already posted for tomorrow. This system is not done. Meteorologist rob Marciano along the west side highway here in New York City tonight. Rob, happy first full day of spring. Reporter: I suppose so, David. The last time we had four consecutive nor easters was 30 years ago, but it was the middle of winter then. This is obviously the first full day of spring and our nor'easter is really just getting going. About halfway through. The winds are picking up and more snow going to be rotating in through New Jersey. D.C., you've had a daily record for snowfall. 4 to 6 additional inches of snowfall as this thing

