Transcript for Stairway collapse injures children and adults at San Diego parkour gym

The frightening scene in San Diego those all possible course is becoming more and more popular but tonight nearly two dozen children are hurt when a platform collapses at one of those courses. Instead of an indoor gym parents scrambling to find children under the debris here's ABC's Marta Gonzales. Children terrified and in tears and rushed out of this obstacle didn't San Diego on stretchers and into the arms of first responders yeah. This is the aftermath of a platform collapsed at injured at least 23 people and is under investigation tonight. The kids sort. Obviously going crazy scared. You don't nods of gold came at around 740 Saturday night employees announced they were serving pizza when dozens of children rushed upstairs to the wooden platform overlooking the rest of the gym that platform collapsing sending people toppling more than ten feet to the ground below others underneath her bike falling debris and broken glass. Luckily a lot of the injuries were only. Very minor bumps and bruises. The Jim's older tonight offering no explanation but sharing this apology. Fire officials say they are looking into whether there were any code violations tonight two of the people injured are still hospitalized but expected to recover. Tom Marcy Gonzales for us tonight more she thinks some.

