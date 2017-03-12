Transcript for Former Stanford student files appeal in sex assault conviction

Adrienne, thank you. And new developments in the case of the former Stanford swimmer convicted, Brock turner's attorney now asking for a new trial, saying what happened between the two was not a crime. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, Brock turner is appealing his conviction. The former star Stanford swimmer served just three months behind bars. Now more than a year later his attorney filing this appeal, claiming the actual evidence does not support any of the three convictions. Saying turner, who maintained the encounter was consensual, didn't get a fair trial. She was completely unconscious. Reporter: The district attorney argued the then 22-year-old victim referred to as "Emily doe" was intoxicated when then 19-year-old turner sexually assaulted her after a frat party in 2015. Two students, who say they witnessed turner on top of the woman, testified that they chased him away. I was quite in shock for quite a long time. Reporter: The victim read a powerful statement in court that went viral. In part telling turner, "You tried unyieldingly to save yourself, your reputation, at my expense." Tonight, the district attorney telling ABC news, "Turner received a fair trial and was justly convicted. Nothing can ever roll back Emily doe's legacy of raising the world's awareness about sexual assault." The judge who issued turner's controversial sentence is still facing backlash. But if this appeal is granted it would be presided over by a different judge. Tom? Marci, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.