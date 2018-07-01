-
Now Playing: #MeToo movement will take center stage at the Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Women at Golden Globes reportedly to wear black in protest of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Golden Globes uproar after no female directors nominated
-
Now Playing: Stars 'blackout' red carpet at Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have family night at Lakers' game
-
Now Playing: Georgia Bulldogs to face off against Alabama Crimson Tide
-
Now Playing: David Letterman's new Netflix talk show will feature former President Barack Obama as the first guest
-
Now Playing: 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek taking a medical leave of absence
-
Now Playing: Backlash over Joanna & Chip Gaines' baby news
-
Now Playing: Khloe Kardashian reveals which sister gives the worst pregnancy advice
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek at new documentary about David Bowie
-
Now Playing: Meet the NFL's new kid correspondent for Super Bowl LII
-
Now Playing: New music from Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars and Cardi B
-
Now Playing: Gretchen Carlson on how she wants to reinvent Miss America
-
Now Playing: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek takes leave of absence following surgery
-
Now Playing: Outrage over 'Today' co-host Hoda Kotb's salary
-
Now Playing: Tasha Cobbs Leonard on working with Nicki Minaj
-
Now Playing: Aaron Sorkin on if he would do a 'West Wing' show set in a Trump administration
-
Now Playing: Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs 'You Know My Name'
-
Now Playing: 'Bomb cyclone' affects people on land and at sea