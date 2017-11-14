New storm hits western US

Transcript for New storm hits western US
To the index. The second storm now hitting in the west and headed straight across the country. The first system already deadly. At least one person was killed, several injured by falling trees in the Seattle area. A passenger recording a plane flying through strong winds, pilots making three attempts before landing. The new system, snow, wind and rain moving east, and it could very well effect holiday travel across this country, right into the weekend. The fiery escape from a passenger plane in Las Vegas. Newly released video tonight from the NTSB showing the British airways plane that was consumed by smoke and flames during takeoff. Emergencychutes deployed. Investigators blame catastrophic engine failure for this moment. And cheers. Weight watchers introducing diet wine. 85 call reels a glass, instead of the typical 120 for other white wine. The alcohol content is a little lower. The jury is still out on the taste. Let me know.

