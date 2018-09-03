Transcript for Storm moves across US as Northeast braces for third possible nor'easter

To the index and that possible third nor'easter targeting the east coast tonight. In Michigan, dozens of vehicles caught in this chain reaction crash on I-94 in Jackson county. Let's get back to rob tonight. The tracks have shifted on this, right, rob? Reporter: Just a little bit, D David, and it has slowed down as well. As we begin this storm, Louisiana, and heading towards the mid laentdic during the day on Sunday, and we start to see the paths diverge. One model sees it as a nor'easter and the other model a little bit closer, but the low confidence forecast with a high impact event, David. We'll be watching. Sentencing day for martin Shkreli. The drug executive known for hiking the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000%, he got seven years in prison today for stock fraud. Apologizing for his, quote, disgraceful judgment.

