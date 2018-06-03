Transcript for Storm nears as more than 180K on East Coast are still without electricity

A tense night ahead with that second nor'easter set to slam into the east coast in just hours. Take a look at the map tonight. The coastal storm still forming. Fueled from the midwest by a powerful winter storm that will kick start a coastal low. Blowing snow and treacherous driving in granite falls, Minnesota. This is what's coming. Whiteout conditions at the airport in Minneapolis tonight. Nearly 200,000 people still without power here in the northeast from the last storm just days ago. We do have the new track of this at this hour, and we begin here with ABC's linsey Davis tonight. Reporter: Tonight, with more than 180,000 on the east coast still in the dark, a new storm is moving in. Fueled by a midwest blizzard bringing hours of blowing snow and high winds, and treacherous road conditions. That is not good. Reporter: Trucks sliding sideways in bismarck, North Dakota. Hundreds of accidents across the region. Along the Massachusetts coast, a race to clean up and sharp up homes damaged by the last storm. Rez gents are now facing their second nor'easter in less than a week. This is really a double whammy for a lot of coastal communities. Here we are, days later and this neighborhood in marshfield is still underwater. Reporter: Families using paddle boards to get their kids to school. We're really concerned about the residents down on the sea wall, especially where the breaches are. Now is the time to think about making alternative plans and getting out. Reporter: There and in Duxbury, crews trying to secure the sea wall after waves caused parts of it to collapse. The last nor'easter knocked out power to millions. New dash cam video from Hyde park, New York, catches a tree crashing onto power lines, narrowly missing cars. In westchester county, power crews race against time, working 16-hour shifts. Residents like com crocker are worried. How concerned are you about this next storm coming tomorrow? Ah, pretty concerned. We still don't have power. We haven't even been able to get our insurance company in to see the house. Feel badly for all these families tonight. Linsey is live with us tonight, and you've been told that the crews there behind you are going to work through the night, even as the storm hits? Reporter: David, these crews are committed to working through the night. They say they won't stop until the weather conditions make them stop. 30-mile-per-hour winds, that's the threshold, David. With so many already without power from the last storm. Linsey, thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano, tracking the storm. He's live along the west side highway here in New York City tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. Round two, here we go. This nor'easter looks like it's going to track closer to the coast, going to make that rain/snow forecast trickier. Here are the bullet points. Mostly rain in D.C. A rain/snow mix in philly. Mixed with wind in New York, five to ten. Boston, mostly rain. But you're going to have wind and flooding issues there. Let's time it out. As David, you mentioned, kickstarting that coastal low tonight. Couple of inches of snow by morning. And then during the day, the afternoon, that's when the worst weather is going to be. Don't go outside if you don't have to. This thing winds up through tomorrow night. The heavy snopes well inland. One to two feet of snow possible in the hills. I-95, the snow accumulation, much more variable. But another high impact storm all day tomorrow. David? Rob Marciano, thank you. We are also following the

