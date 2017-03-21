Transcript for Supreme Court nominee faces tough questions from senators

the election. Ne Next, the supreme court nominee, facing tough questions for the first time. Challenged on abortion, gun rights and the president's travel ban. Gorsuch telling the senators no one is above the law. ABC's Terry Moran at the supreme court tonight. Reporter: Neil Gorsuch came to his confirmation hearing with a message -- The bottom line is I would like to convey to you from the bottom of my heart, I'm a fair judge. Reporter: Democrats spent hours testing that claim. On torture, which president trump considers a legitimate option. Let me ask you this. Does the president have the right to authorize torture if it violates the laws passed by congress or the other ones you cited? Senator, no man is above the law. Reporter: On the president's travel ban -- I will apply the law faithfully, and fearlessly and without regard to persons. I don't care -- How about with regard to religion? Anyone. Any law is going to get a fair and square deal with me. Reporter: On abortion, which president trump declared during the campaign was a litmus test. I am pro-life and I will be appointing pro-life judges. Reporter: Senators grilling Gorsuch on his meeting with the president. In that interview, did he ever ask you to overrule roe V. Wade? No, senator. What would he have done if he had asked? Senator, I would have walked out the door. It's not what judges do. Reporter: And several senators zeroed in on one case where Gorsuch sided with a company that abandoned a truck driver for abandoning his truck in sub zero weather. Seven different judges took a look at those facts and came down on Al madden's side. Except for one. You. Why? Senator, this is one of those you take home at night. Mr. Madden chose to operate his vehicle, to drive away, and therefore wasn't protected by the law. Reporter: That answer drew rebukes. It makes me question your judgment. An action-packed day in that hearing, and you have covered several of these confirmation hearings. Two days in, has he helped or hurt his chances of being confirmed? Reporter: The first rule of to being confirmed is do no harm, and he has been calm and knowledgeable, and he has put differences between him and president trump. He has criticized his attacks on the Jew dish area, saying any time anybody attacks a federal judge, he finds it disheartening, saying that means anyone. Thanks so much. Next, new questions about the trump administration's foreign policy priorities.

