Transcript for Former Taliban hostage is charged with sexual assault and other criminal offenses since his return

Next, an alarming turn in the case of an American woman and her family. They were rescued from Afghanistan, held by the Taliban. They're now living in Canada. And tonight here, the new reporting, the husband, Joshua Boyle, is now under arrest, charged with sexual assault and other criminal offenses that allegedly took place after they were back. Here's ABC's linsey Davis tonight. Reporter: Joshua Boyle, the Canadian man held hostage by the Taliban for five years, behind bars tonight in ottawa. The 34-year-old is charged with 15 criminal offenses, including physical and sexual assault of a woman, physical assault of a child and unlawful confinement. ABC news is not identifying Boyle's alleged victims. The alleged assaults took place after Boyle returned to Canada in October with his American wife and children after five years of captivity in Pakistan. Kate lcaitlan Coleman was six months pregnant when the couple was kidnapped during what their families called a hiking trip in Afghanistan. While in captivity, she gave birth to three children.says they witnessed their mother being beaten and raped by guards. And afterwards, they -- the animals wouldn't even give me back my -- they wouldn't even give back clothes. Reporter: Upon their return to freedom, Boyle talked about what he hoped to rebuild. It will be of incredible importance to my family that we are able to build a secure sanctuary for our three surviving children to call a home. Reporter: His wife has now released a statement, saying, "Ultimately, it is the strain and trauma he was forced to endure for so many years and the effects that that had on his mental state that is most culpable for this." His wife went on to say that she and the children are, quote, healthy and holding up as well as we can. And in a statement to ABC news, Joshua Boyle's lawyer said he's never been in trouble before, we would look forward to receiving the evidence and defending him against these charges. David? See Davis tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.