Transcript for Pro- and anti-Trump protesters clash in Berkeley, CA

To the violent clashes popping up on a day of demonstrations at home. Major brawls in Berkeley, California. Hundreds of pro and anti-Trump protesters lashing out, police in riot gear making at least 15 arrests and there were about 150 tax day protests demanding to see the president's tax returns. Even at the president's mar-a-lago resort. ABC's David Wright reporting from west palm beach tonight. Reporter: In Berkeley, California, today, a melee, violence flared between pro and anti-Trump demonstrators. A clash complete with fire crackers and pepper spray. Police in riot gear standing by. At least 15 demonstrators are now under arrest. This on a day of nationwide protests scheduled for tax day, April 15th. In New York, L.A., Washington, and Chicago. Dozens of cities, protesters demanded president trump release his tax returns. So, what does your sign say? Well you can read it. It says 75% of Americans say, "Release your taxes." And that's what we want Donald Trump to do. Reporter: Today they were even marching on mar-a-lago. He's scamming the United States. He's costing millions of dollars by coming to mar-a-lago every weekend to play golf. Reporter: At that first debate with Hillary Clinton, trump promised he'd eventually release his returns. I'm under a routine audit, and it'll be released. And as soon as the audit's finished, it will be released. Reporter: Later, a change of heart. He's not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care. They voted for him. We do care. We are here. We demand to see his taxes. Reporter: Plenty of trump supporters disagree. I think he's doing pretty good. Have to give him a chance. He's a rookie, and has to get used to the politics of the game. Once he gets used to it, I think he'll be alright. And David Wright joins us live from west palm beach tonight. Did the president actually see and hear those protesters at mar-a-lago today? Reporter: He didn't see them, but he was certainly aware of them, Tom. Hundreds of demonstrators right along the route that he normally takes back from his golf course. Well, today, the motorcade took the long way around, a ten-minute detour. David Wright reporting from west palm beach tonight. Next the breaking news out

