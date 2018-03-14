Team cuts player after video allegedly shows him striking fiancee

Police released the video; charges were dismissed in a plea deal.
0:20 | 03/14/18

Transcript for Team cuts player after video allegedly shows him striking fiancee
And a pro baseball player has been released from his team after disturbing new video shows him in domestic assault the minor leaguer Lancaster Barnes farmers cutting jamboree Vasquez. After the footage was released by Corpus Christi police the outfielders seen striking his fiancee several times the charges recently dismissed in a plea deal. He was once a Major League prospect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

