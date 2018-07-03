Transcript for A teen has been arrested for allegedly trying to detonate a bomb in school

To the index of other news tonight in a school bomb scare in saint George Utah a high school student is under arrest tonight. Accused of trying to detonate a backpack bomb during the launch classmate spotted smoke coming from the back. Police say the teenager had researched information about prices police in Missouri mourning the death of one of their own tonight thirty year old officer Ryan Morton of Clinton was fatally shot. Responding to a 911 call in which two women were hurt screaming a male suspect opening fire from inside. Two other officers also hit but survived suspect was later found dead in the house. And several injuries reported tonight after that C bus collided with an SUV in Chicago. The bus plowing into an SUV as it made a left turn five passengers treated at SUV driver cited for failure to yield and driving without a license.

