Transcript for Tens of millions of Americans travel for Thanksgiving

it is crunch time for the Thanksgiving get away. The last-minute rush on America's roads and airports. Take a look at this. This is a live look at Chicago's Kennedy expressway. Look at all those cars. Bumper to bumper, traffic as far as you can see. And a short time ago, this is Washington, D.C., not much better. The scene very much the same. And while at the airport in Denver, a major backup at the TSA security check after the terminal's rail system went down. In all, more than 50 million people expected to travel for this holiday. The most in 12 years. Tonight, millions of them are still on their way. ABC's senior transportation correspondent David Kerley starts us off at Reagan airport in Washington. Reporter: This is what airports hoped to avoid during the Thanksgiving rush. We didn't expect the TSA line to be this long. Reporter: In Denver, these long lines because the trains to the terminals shut down. They need to figure this out. Reporter: They did hours later. It was a broken sensor. And we are told most flights were able to get out without incident. This is what Thanksgiving travel looks like. Packed planes. 3% more flyers this year than last. And this is what just a couple hours looks like in the Thanksgiving rush at Charlotte international, where we went onto the tarmac to watch workers preparing aircraft to carry passengers home. Maintenance engineer Brett Ebert. What about that time when I'm sitting in my seat and we're ready to go and the captain says, "Oh, we got a maintenance problem." You're the guy that comes on and fixes it? Yes. And kit be anything. It can be a broken tray table somewhere in the back. Reporter: To deal with the nearly 30 million Americans flying over the holiday period, airlines are adding jetliners. And they got a big break from the weather. It was either drive in awful traffic or pay for a really expensive plane ticket, so, just like, chose the lesser of two evils. Reporter: It may be a bit evil on the roads, as those pictures from L.A. Show. This, one of the busiest driving days of the year, with about 3% more vehicles on the road, too. My gps thing is telling me about four hours. Reporter: He and somewhere in the range of 45 million other amebicans using their cars to get to a Thanksgiving celebration. And our senior transportation correspondent David Kerley joining us live inside Reagan national airport. David, long lines behind you at this hour and adding to the holiday travel concerns is a new TSA regulation for our carry-on electronics, those tablets and games? Reporter: Yes. Any big electronic device, potentially, is going to have to come out of your bag in the future. They're phasing this in. So, you may not see it over this holiday period, but down the road, they're looking for potential of explosives in those devices. They're going to want you to take out of your bag. All right, David, thank you. Next, what can all the

