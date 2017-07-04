Terror attack in Stockholm, Sweden

More
At least four reported dead and over a dozen people injured after a truck runs through a crowded pedestrian mall, slamming into a department store.
2:42 | 04/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Terror attack in Stockholm, Sweden

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46664176,"title":"Terror attack in Stockholm, Sweden","duration":"2:42","description":"At least four reported dead and over a dozen people injured after a truck runs through a crowded pedestrian mall, slamming into a department store.","url":"/WNT/video/terror-attack-stockholm-sweden-46664176","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.