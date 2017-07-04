Now Playing: At least 4 dead, 1 arrested in Stockholm 'terrorist attack'

Now Playing: Terror attack in Stockholm, Sweden

Now Playing: Russian propaganda machine responds to US missile strike

Now Playing: The strike on Syria's Shayrat air base

Now Playing: Bashar al-Assad in a minute

Now Playing: Stockholm eyewitness recounts moments after 'terror attack'

Now Playing: New Zealand train narrowly misses pedestrian

Now Playing: President Trump launches military strike in Syria

Now Playing: At least 2 dead in Stockholm 'terrorist attack': Swedish PM

Now Playing: 2 dead in Stockholm 'terrorist attack': Swedish PM

Now Playing: US launches military strike on Syria

Now Playing: Several injured after truck crashes into crowd in Stockholm

Now Playing: Syrian president responds to US military airstrike

Now Playing: Latest details on US military airstrike on Syria

Now Playing: Impact of US airstrike in Syria on the war on terror

Now Playing: What's next for the US after military strike in Syria?

Now Playing: Russia calls US military strike in Syria a 'violation of international law'

Now Playing: Syrian officials call US military strike an 'aggression'