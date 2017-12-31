Transcript for Terrorism scare inside a Houston hotel causes panic

Next tonight, the new year's eve scare unfolding in Houston. A hotel guest arrested, an arsenal seized, and authorities revealing new details. Here's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: Tonight, police and S.W.A.T. Teams in Houston on alert after a scare inside a hotel hosting one of the biggest new years celebrations. Officer urgent, it's gonna be 1200 Louisiana at the Hyatt regency number five. Reporter: Early this morning hotel security noticing 49-year-old Russell Ziemba in the lobby allegedly drunk, acting belligerent. Police called for backup discovering several weapons in his hotel room including an ar-15. They arrested the suspect and found the suspect to have ueveral guns inside of his room. Reporter: The incident coming just hours before the hotel welcomes 2,000 guests to a massive new year's eve party. That party taking place in the lobby, where the atrium outside guest rooms provide a clear view of the crowd below. After Las Vegas, anything that has the hint of a potential mass shooting, particularly in a hotel, is going to be taken seriously. Reporter: But Ziemba, not presumed a threat. In a tweet Houston's police chief saying, "Based on limited amount of ammunition, interview and other investigative findings, no unlawful intent found." Ziemba is facing charges of assault of a police officer and criminal trespassing. Some guests at the hotel are asking for a refund for that new year's eve party and choosing to stay home.

