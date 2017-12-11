Transcript for Texas church shooting gunman's ex-wife called him a 'demon'

New developments in the deadly church shooting in Texas. The first Baptist church and Sutherland springs holding its first service since last Sunday's massacre that killed 26 people including an unborn baby. The gunman's first wife speaking out about living a life in fear with the man she says it has demons ABC's Marcus Moore in Texas. To ninety inside the Sutherland springs first Baptist Church 26 chairs sit empty. To honor the men women and children who died here just one week ago. Mourners including even the mother in law 26 year old gunman Devin Kelly joining survivors packing this temporary church has the first wife of the shooter is speaking out. He just had a lot of pain and her hatred inside of him. In this interview clip released by inside edition Kelly's ex wife Tess a Brennaman describes in horrifying detail. The time he held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her because of a traffic ticket. He took that guy now and he put it my template. Annie's home if you want to tie 200 tie. Kelly pled guilty to assaulting his first wife. But after discharge making him the air force admits they did not relay the killers court martial conviction to law enforcement which should have prevented him from purchasing a firearm. That mistake changing this community forever to buried over the weekend the earth at the town cemetery preparing for even more caskets. Tom Texas senator John Cornyn pledge shortly after attending today's service to introduce new legislation on background checks as early as Monday. This is church members say they will worship inside their church next week.

