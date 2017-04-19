-
Now Playing: Serena Williams photo sparks pregnancy speculation
-
Now Playing: NASA Releases New Planet Discovery
-
Now Playing: Former President George HW Bush hospitalized again
-
Now Playing: Trump administration under fire for misleading the public on the USS Carl Vinson strike group
-
Now Playing: Republicans are met with voter frustration at local town halls, and are forced to defend the president
-
Now Playing: Police are treating the shooting rampage in Fresno, California as a hate crime
-
Now Playing: Texas police search for three suspects who firebombed a home and vehicle
-
Now Playing: Three people fatally shot in downtown Fresno, California
-
Now Playing: Facebook Live killer kills himself after spotted by police
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump the businessman didn't always 'Buy American'
-
Now Playing: 18 candidates in high stakes election in Georgia
-
Now Playing: President Trump dodges questions about North Korea's foiled missile strike
-
Now Playing: A suspect is in custody after fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy in Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: A deadly house explosion in Firestone, Colorado
-
Now Playing: A beauty queen shines a light on her invisible illness and raises awareness
-
Now Playing: Police make an arrest in the killing of a Google executive who jogged near her mother's Massachusetts home last summer
-
Now Playing: A multi-state manhunt continues for the man who shot a senior citizen and posted the video live on Facebook
-
Now Playing: North Korea remains defiant after its failed missile launch over the weekend
-
Now Playing: The first family welcomed children to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll
-
Now Playing: New search warrants unsealed in the investigation into the death of Prince