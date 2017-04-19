Transcript for Texas police search for three suspects who firebombed a home and vehicle

To the index of other news tonight and Texas police searching for three suspects who fire bombed a home and a vehicle. The attack caught on home surveillance. One suspect lobbing what police discovered a molotov cocktail at the front door of the home. There's reward now up tonight. A new planet larger thannette? Scientists identifying the planet nearly seven times the size of Earth orbiting a nearby star that may be home to life. It's 39 light years away and it is now as a goldilocks planet. Not too hot or too cold for water. Stay tuned. And one of the world's greatest athletes serving up a new tennis champ -- perhaps. Serena Williams confirming the news tonight after she posted this Snapchat with the message 20 weeks. She's due come the fall. Former president George H.W. Bush on the mend tonight. A spokesman saying he's gaining strength, under observation at the hospital after a mild case of pneumonia. The former president is said to be in high spirits.

