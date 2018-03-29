Transcript for 1 thing you need for a Made in America Easter

Made in America is back tonight, and if you find something deformed in your Easter basket, don't blame me. Easter weekend, and the family tradition. Easter egg hunts across America for generations. And would an Easter basket be complete without peeps? For 65 years, the yellow marshmallow chicks, the pink bunnies, from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Before the assembly line, we suit up. We could smell the vanilla. Just one of the many ingredients here. Some of them here for decades. Husbands meeting wives. You met your wife here? I did. This is Lisa over here? Hey, Lisa. In all, making 2 billion peeps a weir. The bunnies, right there. Can I do one? Kathy on the assembly line. Ready? Oh, no! She made it clear, I was not ready, tossing it aside. And just born candies telling us tonight, they've now hired since we last saw them. Now up to 550 workers making peeps. They're not the only thing in the Easter basket. Fairfield, California, the jelly belly jelly bean company. 500 workers. Pouring in the color, the sugar, the American flag right there on the bag. Jelly belly says 5 billion jelly beans will be eaten over Easter. In meriden, Connecticut, Thompson chocolate. Their chocolate Easter eggs coming off the line. 100 workers, 2.5 million pounds of chocolate every year. Hi, David. Reporter: Glenda and the team with last-minute orders, and this last-minute message. While back in that Pennsylvania peeps factory, Kathy was determined to make sure I got it right. How are they? All right, Kathy. Made in America! We won't forget that first visit. And their update tonight. We hope to see you back here tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.