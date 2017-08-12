Thousands of firefighters battle 6 major wildfires

Trump declares a state of emergency as massive fires burn from Ventura County down to San Diego.
3:35 | 12/08/17

Transcript for Thousands of firefighters battle 6 major wildfires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":51682618,"title":"Thousands of firefighters battle 6 major wildfires","duration":"3:35","description":"Trump declares a state of emergency as massive fires burn from Ventura County down to San Diego.","url":"/WNT/video/thousands-firefighters-battle-major-wildfires-51682618","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
