Transcript for Thousands march around the world expressing support for science

with attorney general Jeff sessions. Thousands rallying across the country and around the world to promote support for scientific research. ABC's Gloria Riviera reporting from Washington. Reporter: Tens of thousands of scientists and their supporters taking to the streets. From big cities -- Chicago, new York, D.C. And London, to many places in between. Red states and blue, alike. What do we want? Science. When do we want it? Now. Reporter: With quirky signs, think like ra proton. There's a lot of hope and a little bit of fear. But a lot of hope. Reporter: The rally's described as nonpartisan but many motivated by concern over the trump administration's positions. Including a budget proposal with cuts to the EPA and climate change research. I'm hoping that the trump administration is hearing from constituents across the country today. Reporter: As a candidate, trump said climate change was overhyped. It's a hoax. It's a moneymaking industry. And vowed to bring back coal. Today we stand against an administration that places profits over people. And tells us that science isn't real. Reporter: No mention from trump on today's protests. But this on Twitter. "Today on Earth day we celebrate our beautiful forests, Lakes and land. We stand committed to preserving the natural beauty of our nation." President trump's proposed budget does protect investment what the white house calls high-priority science. They say that's simply not enough.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.