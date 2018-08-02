Transcript for 4-time Olympic luger will carry U.S. flag after winning coin toss

Next, to South Korea tonight, the first competitions of the winter olympics already under way. A U.S. Victory already. The opening ceremony set for tomorrow, of course. But the fireworks have already started. An American figure skater reportedly turning down a meeting with vice president Mike pence. And a flap over who will carry the U.S. Flag in the opening ceremony. ABC's Matt Gutman, in south Korea for us. Reporter: The competition already under way before the opening ceremony. In curling, two Americans siblings besting a pair of Russians. The official Russian team banned because of a massive doping scandal in the 2014 olympics. The Russian curlers wearing uniforms identifying them as "Olympic athletes from Russia." And a day after that massive military parade in North Korea, its athletes set to March in the opening ceremonies. Their fo four-time olympian, Luger Erin Hamlin winning the honor of carrying the American flag, but that decision not without controversy. The U.S. Olympic committee selecting Hamlin through a coin toss after she tied with speed skater Shani Davis in the athlete-led voting. Davis, a five-time olympian, perhaps competing in his final olympics. Tweeting -- "@teamusa dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #Blackhistorymonth2018 controversy also reaching figure skating. The U.S. Winter team's first openly gay athlete facing off against vice president Mike pence. Figure skater Adam Rippon reportedly refusing to meet with pence until after the games, citing the vice president's past support of gay conversion the we interviewed Rippon last month. There's a taboo, that being gay makes you weaker, and that is absolutely not the case. Reporter: The vice president's office denied he tried to arrange a meeting. The vice president tweeting at him today. "Don't let fake news distract you." All right, so, let's get to Matt Gutman with us live tonight from pyeongchang. And Matt, another headline. Kim Jong-un's sister is coming to the olympics? Reporter: That's right, David. She's scheduled to arrive in a few hours. Now, this significant, because in addition to being head of state security and Kim Jong-un's younger sister, she will also become the first member of the Kim family ever to step foot in South Korea. David? All right, you'll be following it all. Matt, great to have you back at the olympics for us.

