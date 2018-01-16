Transcript for Toddler with Down syndrome sings with sister in video thanks to music therapy

Finally tonight here, America strong. A brother and sister and the power of music. 25-month-old beau gray and his big sister, Lydia. Beau has down syndrome and doesn't talk very much, but when they began to sing "You are my sunshine," mom, Amanda, caught the moment. ??? You are my sunshine ??? ??? my only sunshine ??? ??? you make me ??? ??? happy ??? ??? when guy skies are ??? ??? grey ??? ??? you'll never know ??? ??? dear ??? ??? how much I love you ??? ??? don't please don't take my shine ??? ??? away ??? Reporter: The family has used music to teach beau how to talk. Doctors told them beau wouldn't speak for a few more years, but through music, he's on his way. Beau has now mastered about a dozen words. His first word three months ago? They say "Happy." ??? You make me ??? ??? happy ??? Reporter: It turns out, that was the song beau's parents would sing to him in intensive care. Born with a weak heart. Tonight, his heart is full. This evening, sending this message to us. We're so proud of our kids and the love that they have for this sweet little guy and we hope the world will see it. Reporter: We hope so, too. The power of love, of music, of family. ??? Please don't take my sunshine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.