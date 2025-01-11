Memphis has seen the most single-day snow totals in 40 years.

Southern cities brought to a halt as winter storm dumps historic levels of snow

Millions of people throughout the South are digging out and dealing with serious closures Saturday after a massive winter storm dumped several inches of snow.

During the last couple of days, several cities in the South experienced their largest snowstorm in years, and record totals in many cases.

Memphis, Tennessee, recorded 7.5 inches of snow Friday, which was not only a record for that day but also the most snow seen in the city in a single day in the last 40 years, according to records.

A girl looks up at giant snowman, in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 10, 2025. George Walker IV/AP

Atlanta saw 2.1 inches of snow Friday which was also a record and the most snow recorded in seven years.

Arkansas measured up to 14 inches of snow, Oklahoma saw up to a foot, parts of Texas reached 10 inches, and even northern Alabama saw around 5 inches from the storm.

Although the weather system is moving north and east, its remnants are causing headaches for many.

A man uses a snow blower following a snowstorm on Jan. 10, 2025, in Atlanta. Megan Varner/Getty Images

At least 328 flights at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport were canceled as of Saturday morning, 20% of which were departures, according to FlightAware.

Drivers were warned to stay off the road in Tennessee, Texas and other states due to icy conditions.

The weather also led to the NBA postponing Saturday's matchup between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.

Colder air moves in next week, with temperatures taking the plunge on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Sub-zero wind chills are possible from North Dakota to the mountains of North Carolina during the middle of next week.