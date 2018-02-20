Transcript for Tornado damages homes in Texas as ice storms kill at least 6 on the roads

The massive winter storm from Texas all the way up through Chicago and Detroit a confirmed tornados damaging homes and Joshua Texas. Ice storms killing at least six people on the roads this close and Cameron Rapid City, South Dakota. And near Elkhart Indiana people escaping their flooded homes tonight really messed everywhere rob Marciano back with us again tonight take us through the traffic they gave you this storm is just not moving very fast we've got to stalled frontal boundary to -- parallel with a just few a lot of moisture sorts raining it's raining heavily on the north side. We've got icing on another round of pretty much the same thing tomorrow shifting a little bit to the east heavier rain national Cincinnati Pittsburgh flooding a huge concern there. Record he we had dozens of records say that gets squeezed tomorrow we'll look at this eighties and Orlando near eighty in DC. Maybe seventy get a new York and Boston still winter kept him erupting so much.

