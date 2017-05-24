Tornado watches in several states from Florida to Kentucky

More
ABC News' Steve Osunsami reports on this severe weather threat from Atlanta.
1:59 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornado watches in several states from Florida to Kentucky

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47623724,"title":"Tornado watches in several states from Florida to Kentucky","duration":"1:59","description":"ABC News' Steve Osunsami reports on this severe weather threat from Atlanta.","url":"/WNT/video/tornado-watches-states-florida-kentucky-47623724","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.