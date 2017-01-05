Transcript for Tragedy at the University of Texas' Austin campus

to have you us with on a very busy Monday night. We begin with that tragedy on campus. A student armed with a unt heing knife taking aim. The violent attack unfolding at the university of Texas, at Austin. A young man, 21 years old targeting multiple victims. . The suspect surrounded within minutes. A large knife hanging at his side but not before he got to several people. Apparently at random. ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Chaos on a college campus tonight. Three patients that have been stabbed. One in the neck. UTPD is pursuing the suspect at this time. Reporter: The stabbing spree starting just after 1:45. Blood spattered on the pavement. Police say that suspect calmly walked around this plaza at the university of Austin, suddenly attacking people with a large hunting knife. He walked up to this guy that was just within arm's length of me and grabbed him by the shoulder and stabbed him in the back. Reporter: Just two minutes after the violence erupted, officers taking the suspect down. Let me see your other hand. Put it straight out in front of you. Do not move or you will be tased. Reporter: Police say he is kendrex white, a student at ut-austin. Handcuffed and pinned to a vehicle, the sheath for his large knife seen at his side. He allegedly stabbed four students, one of those victims didn't survive. At this time we have stopped cpr due to injuries incompatible with life. It breaks my heart to have to this. Cancel classes cancelled. Police say that white is interrogated by detectives tonight but he's not saying much. That alleged mote sieve still a big question mark tonight. What police will say the suspect apparently had no connection to his victims. Clayton, thank you. New images of a moment of a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.