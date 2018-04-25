Transcript for Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on Michigan freeway

Finally tonight here, America strong. A group effort to save a life. It is the image that has so many people simply taking a moment to think about it. Detroit, Michigan, interstate 696. A row of truckers lined up on the highway. But what you're really looking at is the power of people coming together to try to save a life. To help someone in their moment of need. There was a man on top of the bridge, authorities believed he was about to take his own life. Officers had been called, they were calmly talking to him. And below, officers on the highway were flagging down truck drivers. State police lieutenant Michael Shaw. They start to grab semi-drivers, and they were able to line the semi-trucks underneath that overpass. It's a safety net to make sure if he moved anywhere on that overpass, there was a semi there. Reporter: The lieutenant telling us, they've done this before, but rarely has the image been captured like this. We've never, ever had a truck driver turn. Reporter: The man said he was having issues with his family. After four hours talking with him and with those truckers waiting below, they got him off that ledge and they saved him. The police department tweeting about the work done by those troopers and those drivers, but adding, also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Adding, please remember, help is available through the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. We always want to make sure that people realize, there's so many other options. There's 13 truck drivers that didn't even know this guy and were willing to slide underneath that overpass to help him. There is help out there. The kindness of strangers. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

