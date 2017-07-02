Transcript for Trump Accuses Media of Underreporting Terrorist Attacks

It was last night we reported on the president saying many terror attacks going unreported. We got that list, and many of those attacks we have traveled to across this country and the world. Late today, kellyanne Conway was asked about that list, about those attacks they claim went unnoticed. Our senior white house correspondent, Cecilia Vega tonight. Reporter: President trump today not backing down from his attack on the media after accusing reporters of under reporting terrorist attacks. I understand the total dishonesty of the media, better than anybody, and I let people know it. Reporter: Trump's accusation just 24 hours ago. You've seen what happened in Paris, and nice, all over Europe, it's happening. It's got ton a point where it is not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that. Reporter: Pressed for examples, the white house released this list of 78 terrorist attacks. Included among them many that were widely covered. Good evening tonight from Paris. On the scene here in California. Right here in Orlando. Reporter: Late today white house senior counselor to the president kellyanne Conway pressed on CNN about why the administration claims terrorist attacks are being ignored. CNN and other media organizations around the world cover terrorism all the time. Saying we don't cover terrorism, that's just false. What the president is saying is there are other attacks that don't get coverage. Those were on the list, but the ones I recited were on the list. The ones that have high casualties like Brussels, and others, are covered. As they should be. Reporter: Also questioned about her repeated false claim that Iraqi refugees carried out a terrorist attack in Kentucky. After two Iraqis were radicalized and were the master minds behind the bowling green massacre. Reporter: She said she misspoke, and apologized. I used wrong word to describe something several times. I apologize and rectify. Cecilia Vega joins us from the white house tonight, and kellyanne Conway was asked about something the president said today about crime in this country and a claim he made. And the murder rate is the highest it's been in 47 years, right? Did you know that? Kellyanne Conway was challenged about that? Reporter: She was, and she said she didn't know what gave the president that number, and the murder rate is not the highest in 47 years. There was a spike in 2015, but it has been trending downwards for decades. Cecilia Vega with us tonight as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.