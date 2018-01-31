Transcript for Trump asked deputy attorney general whether he was on his team: Source

One more developing headline right now involving the president. The man who Robert Mueller reports to, deputy A.G. Rob ro Rosenstein. ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas from Washington. Reporter: The president has been accused of demanding loyalty before. Has he done it again? This time, with the man in charge of special counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller reports to deputy attorney general rod rosentein, because Jeff session recused himself from the Russia investigation. And now, a source telling ABC news, during a meeting just weeks ago, the president asked Rosenstein if he was on his team. And allegedly also wanted to know about the direction of the Russia probe. Questions that seem to surprise Rosenstein. Wii@hin days of that meeting, Rosenstein defended the special counsel in front of the American people. Have you seen good cause to fire special counsel Mueller? No. Reporter: Critics say president trump's question to Rosenstein, "Are you on my team?", is part of a pattern. Former FBI director James Comey claims the president told him, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty." He asked specifically of loyalty in the context of asking me to stay. Reporter: And just last week, the president allegedly asked former FBI acting director Andrew Mccabe who he voted for. Did you ask Mccabe who he voted for? Did you ask him that? I don't think so. No, I don't think I did. You did not? I don't know what's the big deal with that. Pierre Thomas with us tonight, and obviously, Pierre, we know Mccabe stepping aside as deputy FBI director just this week. Reporter: David, Mccabe's departure was another sign of the mounting tension between the white house and the justice department. People inside the FBI and justice department are waiting to see how the president responds to these new bombshells. The question tonight -- how long can this tension continue? David? Pierre Thomas with us, as well tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.