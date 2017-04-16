Transcript for Trump asks who paid for Tax Day protests

President trump returning from more law go tonight the president lashing out at this weekend's nationwide tax march. Protesters demanding he release his tax returns. The president and First Lady attending Easter service at the church of Bethesda by the sea near is resort president trump tweeting about the rallies declaring quote. The election is over. ABC's David Wright West Palm Beach. Today to the the president tried not to let tens of thousands of tax stay protestors ruined his Easter. Attending services at the Palm Beach church where he married the First Lady and where his son daughter and was baptized. Earlier the president tweeted. Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over. Those rallies were organized in a 150. Cities and towns nationwide. But small and paid for it so much. Heidi they're not gonna get this message. I think we'll see yeah. Can she doesn't think honestly say protesters and not constituents the United States that's not thrilled. This weekend coast to coast that trump chicken was almost as high profile is the Easter Bunny. One protest Saturday turned violent what is your tax rate. This idea of a year ago candidate trump promised George Stephanopoulos he would release his returns eventuality. I. How much do what it now and as soon as he ordered and so we lose my returned. Later dropped changed his mind insisting as he did again today that the elections somehow settled the issue but an ABC news poll taken in January found 74%. Of Americans say trump should release his returns. Women in the hanging yeah. Next. Yeah. It's not my feeling. The only reason he's hiding his to the rescue bomb shell and a tax return sand. So just drew strong many trump supporters are still willing to give him the benefit of the doubt it. Besides. What you want to. Through the bars. A strong. David Wright joins us now live from West Palm Beach David there's been talk that congress could subpoena those tax records what where does that stand. In theory it could happen but it's unlikely with Republicans controlling both houses but that's sad. They are now several states including California and New York considering bills that would require candidates to release their taxes. In order to qualify for the ballot so it's what it's funny. This may not be an issue. David Wright for us tonight David thank you.

