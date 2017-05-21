Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in speech to Muslim world

More
In his speech to leaders of fifty Muslim countries, Trump never used the phrase, which he'd insisted on during his presidential campaign.
3:00 | 05/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in speech to Muslim world

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47550757,"title":"Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in speech to Muslim world","duration":"3:00","description":"In his speech to leaders of fifty Muslim countries, Trump never used the phrase, which he'd insisted on during his presidential campaign.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-avoids-phrase-radical-islamic-terrorism-speech-muslim-47550757","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.