Transcript for Trump blames Democrats and Mexico for demise of DACA

Also at the white house today, an unusual mix of celebration and politics. President trump and the first lady appearing with the Easter bunny at the annual Easter egg roll. But as the president mingled with the children on the white house lawn, he blasted the Democrats for immigration and for letting the dreamers down. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: The president and the Easter bunny, embracing his role as the host of the annual Easter egg roll, the president enjoyed a lighter moment on the south lawn today. But even here, he had immigration on his mind. Surrounded by kids, he talked of the demise of DACA, the program to protect undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. As young children. The Democrats have really let them down, they've really let them down. They had this great opportunity. The Democrats have really let them down, it's a shame. And now people are taking advantage of DACA and that's a shame. Reporter: Over the past two days, the president has blasted Democrats and Mexico for the demise of a program that he had both ended and promised to expand. A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA. This story caught our eye. Reporter: The president's tirade began Sunday morning, not long after the program "Fox and friends" aired this segment about a caravan of Honduran immigrants on their way through Mexico towards the U.S. Border where they plan to seek asylum. "Caravans coming," he tweeted. "No more DACA deal! These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of dacca." And just today, "d"daca is dead." But in reality, the only people eligible for legal status under DACA are those who came into the U.S. As children before June 2007. Just over a week ago, the president struck an entirely different tone. I can tell you this, and I say this to DACA recipients, that the Republicans are with you. Reporter: Now, with little or no chance of any congressional action, the status of some 800,000 dreamers is up in the air, pending several court cases. Democrats say it is the president who is to blame, after rejecting a deal to protect the dreamers in exchange for billions of dollars to build the president's border wall. And Ohio's Republican governor tweeted, "A true leader preserves and offers hope, doesn't take hope from innocent children who call America home." Jonathan Karl joins us now. We're learning about a possible meeting at the who between president trump and Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin says the president invited Putin and the white house is reacting tonight? Reporter: The white house continue say who extended the invitation, but they say that one possible venue for a trump/putin meeting would be right here at the white house. Tom? Jon, thank you.

