Transcript for Trump blasts the Justice Department in televised phone interview

Thanks to you tonight. And an outburst tonight V today on live TV. President trump calling in to fox and friends and lashing ode today, admitteds for the first time that his friend attorney Michael Cohen did represent him in the crazy stormy Daniels ordeal. Using the president's own words in court. Here is ABC's Cecilia Vega tonight. Reporter: President trump on the phone with fox and friends. Thank you so much for being with us, Mr. President. Good morning. Reporter: Sounding like a man who needed to vent. And for 29 minutes, that is exactly what he did. Today, for the first time, he acknowledged his personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen represented him in the stormy Daniels matter. He represents me like with this crazy stormy Daniels deal, he represented me. And you know, from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong. There were no campaign funds going into this. Reporter: Just three weeks ago, the president said he knew nothing about Cohen's $130,000 hush payment to the porn star. Did you know about the $130,000 payment to stormy Daniels? No, no. Reporter: Today, the president also distanced himself from Cohen. Now under criminal investigation, his apartment, hotel and office raided by the FBI. I would say probably the big thing is his business and they're looking something having to do with his business. I have nothing to do with his business I can tell you. He is a good guy. But isn't his business your attorney, Mr. President? Just so you understand, I have many attorneys. I have attorneys. Sadly I have so many attorneys you wouldn't even believe it. Reporter: In court today, a prosecutor jumped on that comment, saying if Cohen barely represents the president, then attorney-client privilege should not be a kbig part of the case. The president also using the fox phone call to once again blast his own justice department. You look at the corruption at the top of the FBI, it's a disgrace. And our justice department, which I try and stay away from, but at some point I won't. Reporter: And he railed against his fired FBI director. Contradicting James Comey's memos which said the president did not spend the night in Moscow for a miss universe pageant. I went to Russia a day or so a day or two, because I own the miss universe pageant. He said I didn't stayed there a night. Of course I stayed there. I stayed there a very short period of time. But of course I stayed. His memo said I left immediately. I never said that. Reporter: Among the other topics he wanted to get off his chest, the first lady's job well done on this week's state dinner. But then, on her birthday, this admission. Maybe I didn't get her so much. I'll tell you what, she has done -- I got her a beautiful card. You know, I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay. I got her a beautiful card, some beautiful flowers. Reporter: He had a lot to say. So much, that the fox and friends hosts had a tough time getting him to stop talking. We could talk all day but looks like you have a million things to do. You could. We hope you join us again, Mr. President. Thank you so much. Cecilia Vega live with us. Michael Cohen, he and the president are trying to protect what was seized by the FBI. The judge delivering a major decision today. The judge apoimpbted a magser, a special master, an independent lawyer who will pore over the items collected. He is will determine if anything is attorney-client privilege. A small victory. Good to have you back with us.

