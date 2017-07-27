Transcript for Trump blindsides Pentagon with military transgender ban

tweet after a sudden and betweening ban on transgender people serving in the military, what the joint chiefs and top general are saying, no action, no changes until they hear directly from the white house what this policy is. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent, Martha Raddatz. Reporter: Tonight, the nation's top military leaders say transgender Americans will not be expelled from the armed forces without further guidance from the commander in chief. President trump catching them by surprise with his Twitter announcement that, "The united States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military." Since then, he's offered no further detail, refusing to answer questions. Our reporter at the white house trying -- . What about your policy on transgender people in the military? You go ahead. She's very rude. Reporter: Today, the president's top military adviser, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, this statement. There will be no modifications to the current policy until the president's direction has been received by the secretary of defense and the secretary has issued implementation guidance. In the meantime, we will continue to treat all of our personnel with respect. His words echoed by the army's top general. The entire force and chain of command, will, always has, will today and will tomorrow, and always should treat every soldier, sailor, marine, coast guard, with anything anity for the service of the cloth of our nation, bar none. Reporter: So now for the 2,500 Americans on active duty can continue to serve and receive the medical care to which they are currently entitled. People like staff sergeant Logan Ireland, the subject of a documentary in the New York Times. Outraged by the new ban, saying for the president to deny an able-bodied fully qualified person, the inherent right to raise their right hand and serve their country potentially giving their own life for our freedoms is doing this country an injustice. During the campaign, candidate trump claimed he would be stronger for lgbt rights than Hillary Clinton. Martha Raddatz with us live tonight from Washington, and the Pentagon says it's waiting on guidance from president trump. You heard the white house press about when that's coming. Reporter: Yes. The white house press secretary Sarah Sanders said they are working on the details but have no time line for any of this, although she insisted they are moving forward with impleme implementation of this policy. We move onto other news tonight. The deadly accident at the Ohio

