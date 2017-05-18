-
Now Playing: Trump searches for FBI director as special counsel appointed
-
Now Playing: Interviews underway for new FBI director
-
Now Playing: Fmr. FBI director Robert Mueller appointed as special counsel in Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump says process of selecting the next FBI director is 'moving rapidly'
-
Now Playing: Russians react to firing of FBI Director James Comey
-
Now Playing: Trump says he is very close to naming his pick for FBI director
-
Now Playing: Trump invites network anchors to White House on eve of 1st foreign trip
-
Now Playing: Deputy attorney general made decision that a special counsel is needed
-
Now Playing: Bruce asks senators, 'Is this a witch hunt?'
-
Now Playing: Inside the joint press conference: The mistake you didn't catch
-
Now Playing: Trump denies urging Comey to end Flynn investigation
-
Now Playing: 'Walls work, just ask Israel,' said President Trump
-
Now Playing: 'We have to get back to running this country,' said President Trump
-
Now Playing: What we know: Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Sergey Kislyak: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Trump tells Coast Guard graduates that he has been treated most 'unfairly'
-
Now Playing: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller appointed as special counsel to oversee Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Corey Lewandowski on Trump in the White House
-
Now Playing: Inside the unraveling between Trump, Comey
-
Now Playing: King does double duty as royalty and co-pilot