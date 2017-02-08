Transcript for Trump endorses new immigration plan

Now to the major development from the white house today. President trump endorsing a new immigration plan that would ultimately cut legal immigration into this country in half. The measure also favors highly skilled workers. There was immediate reaction even from some Republicans today, and from the white house podium today, a fierce debate over what the statue of liberty really stands for. ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill again tonight. Reporter: Eager to tackle a key campaign promise, president trump today made a surprise push to overhaul the nation's immigration system. This legislation demonstrates our compassion for struggling American families. Reporter: Standing with two Republican senators, the president embraced their bill to slash legal immigration in half. The bill pushes skilled workers and English speakers to the front of the line, and limits admissions based on family connections. Those senators today described the plan as modest and incremental, but today Stephen Miller, one of the president's top advisers called it a "Sea change." What president trump has done today is one of the most important legislative moves that we've seen on this issue in many, many years. Reporter: But Miller was challenged on whether the bill lives up to American values. The statue of liberty says, give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, doesn't say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer. I don't want to get off into a whole thing about history, but the statue of liberty is a symbol of liberty and lighting the world. It's a symbol of American liberty, and lighting the world. The poem that was added later is not a part of the original statue of liberty. Reporter: And what about protections for dreamers, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. As children? The president told David in January, that announcement was coming soon. Reporter: So Mr. President, will they be allowed to stay? I'm gonna tell you over the next four weeks. Reporter: Today, 27 weeks later, the white house says they still don't have an answer. So let's get to Mary Bruce live on the hill for us tonight, and Mary, the president endorsing this bill today, but give us a reality check as you often do. Does it have enough support at this point to pass? Reporter: David, tonight this bill doesn't seem to be going anywhere. It lacks support even from Republicans. Congress has a long to-do list up here, and right now, immigration reform isn't on the schedule, David. Mary Bruce live on the hill. Thank you.

