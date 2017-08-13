Transcript for Trump faces backlash for refusing to call out hate groups for Charlottesville violence

Let's turn now to the president facing backlash for his response to all the violence, refusing to specifically condemn the hatred unleashed by the white supremacists. Instead chasing many, many sides. And a white house official clarifying the president's statement using words he have has yet to say in public. Here is David Wright. Reporter: Today the white house struggled to stem the outrage over president trump's equivocal response to charlottesville. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides. On many sides. Reporter: "Of course that includes white supremacists, kkk neo-nazi and all extremist groups," an unnamed white house official explained today. But trump has yet to call out those groups for inciting the violence in Virginia. Today the president's national security advisor sat down with George Stephanopoulos. Do you consider the car attack in charlottesville yesterday an act of domestic terrorism? I certainly think any time that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it is terrorism. Reporter: But the president has yet to say so himself. A growing number of Republicans are breaking ranks over this. Senator Ted Cruz called the attack "A grotesque act of domestic terrorism" posting "The Nazis, the kkk, and white supremacists are repulsive and evil, and all of us have a moral obligation to speak out." Call this white supremacism, this white nationalism evil and let the country and world hear it. I do think the president should clearly talk out more aggressively about it. Reporter: Trump has never hesitated to call out foreign enemies. We don't want radical islamic terrorists in our country. Radical islamic terrorism. Okay. Reporter: But he has tended to pull his punches when it comes to white nationalists like David duke. Honestly, I don't know David duke. I don't believe I have ever met him. I'm pretty sure I didn't meet him. And I just don't know anything about him. Reporter: Duke and his followers were strong trump supporters. He was in charlottesville yesterday. But even he took offense to the president's response to charlottesville. Tweeting at trump, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror and remember it was white Americans who put you in the presidency. David Wright joins us now from bridge water, New Jersey. David, the president is being criticized for his response but his daughter Ivanka Trump coming without much more forceful words? That's right. There is no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo Nazis. That is language her father has been unwilling to use. Tom? David Wright traveling with the president tonight. David, thank you.

