Transcript for Trump faces likely decisions on two of his top agenda items

Thanks for joining us on this Sunday. I'm Tom llamas. We begin tonight with president trump facing decisions on two of his top agenda items. First, repealing and replacing Obamacare. Pushing for a vote by the end of the week, but it will be a nail biter. Not all are on board and protesters argue orz nicing and Democrats promising a fight. The same time, the president is also -- whether the supreme court will take up the travel ban. More on that in a moment. But first, ABC's David Wright on the battle of capitol hill. Reporter: Tonight -- the white house is still hoping to close the deal on the senate's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. But the president himself acknowledges they're not there yet. I don't think they're that far off. You know, famous last words, but I think we're going to get there. Reporter: Not a single democratrts the bill. And Republicans are not exactly in lock step either. Five of them have said they'll vote no. Five others have expressed concerns. Some, like Rand Paul, say the bill doesn't go far enough. There's no way the Republican bill brings down premiums. Look, I've been in medicine 20 years. I'm 54 years old. Premiums have never gone down. They're not going to go down after the Republican bill. Reporter: Others, like Maine's Susan Collins, say it'd would be catastrophic for older citizens with serious chronic illnesses. I'm also very concerned about the medicaid cuts, what it means to our most vulnerable citizens. Reporter: During the campaign, trump vowed to deliver health care reform without cutting medicaid, which the poor rely on. Save medicare, medicaid and social security without cuts. Have to do it. And I'm going to save them, ok? We're gonna take care of medicaid and medicare, we're gonna take care of all of the things that frankly, right now, we can't do. Okay? Reporter: Today kellyanne Conway insisted the senate GOP plan delivers on that promise. These are not cuts to medicaid, George. This slows the rate for the future and it allows governors more flexibility, with medicaid dollars, because they're closest to the people in need. Reporter: But that's not what the Republican governor of Ohio says. Over a ten-year period, medicaid funding will be significantly curtailed, and not accompanied at this point with the kind of flexibility we need. Reporter: A point on which he and Bernie Sanders seem to agree. This weekend, senator Sanders has been leading the charge against the bill. This bill is immoral, not what we as Americans stand for, this bill must be defeated. And David Wright joins us live from the white house. David, the deadline is fast approaching for the bill. Reporter: Well, it's a self-imposed deadline but the senate majority leader has made it clear he wants to bring in a vote before they adjourn for the fourth of July recess so that means only a couple days. Tom? A busy week, thank you.

